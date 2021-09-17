Axalta Breaks Ground on New Coatings Facility in Northern China

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) broke ground for construction of a state-of-the-art coatings facility in Jilin City, Jilin Province, North China. The 46,000-square-meter new plant will produce mobility coatings to support growing customer demand in China for light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and automotive plastic components.

“Our new plant in Jilin is another building block supporting our ambitious growth strategy for our mobility business in China,” said Nicolas Franc de Ferrière, Vice President, Mobility, Asia Pacific at Axalta.

China is a key growth driver for Axalta and its Global Mobility business unit. The new plant is scheduled to open in 2023 and will mainly