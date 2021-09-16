CollisionWeek

ABRA Mankato Celebrates 30th Anniversary of I-CAR Certification

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America is celebrating the team at ABRA Mankato, located in Mankato, Minn., for attaining 30 consecutive years in I-CAR’s Gold Class program.

Geralynn and Jerry Kottschade

Achieving and maintaining I-CAR’s Gold Class designation means a business has met the industry’s standard for training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs. More than 8,600 shops throughout the country are currently recognized as Gold Class, with ABRA Mankato’s being the 10th in the country to hold that ranking for 30 consecutive years.

“The unibody design had been gaining in popularity and there was lots of discussion

