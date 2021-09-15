More than a third of U.S. Fatal and Injury Vehicle Crashes Could be Avoided or Mitigated with Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems

New accident research shows potential to reduce up to 649,000 crashes with injuries or fatalities in U.S. each year.

New accident research from Bosch shows the potential of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to notably improve roadway safety. According to Bosch’s research, when AEB is present in all vehicles, it could help mitigate or avoid altogether up to 649,000 vehicle crashes with injuries or fatalities each year – a 35 percent reduction.

“AEB technology for vehicles is available today to support safer traveling