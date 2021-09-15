PPG to Present Commercial Collision Repair Trends at 2021 HD Repair Forum

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced it will present an overview of commercial collision industry trends and insights during the 2021 HD Repair Forum event taking place today and tomorrow at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Using repair estimate data compiled from insurance and body shop estimates in the U.S. and Canada, Jim Heil, PPG strategic account manager, fleet & truck multiple shop operations (MSO), automotive refinish; and Jennifer King, PPG manager, business analytics, automotive refinish, will share valuable insights on heavy-duty collision repair trends, including comparing pre-COVID trends to the current business climate.

“Reviewing collision claims data for heavy-duty vehicle