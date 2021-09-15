FinishMaster Hood Master Challenge Exhibit in Indianapolis October 15

FinishMaster announced the first Hood Master Challenge Exhibit, open to the public. All car and art enthusiasts are invited to join FinishMaster and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) at the family friendly event, displaying all Hood Master and PiN MASTER challenge submissions, while raising money for a good cause.

The event will take place on Friday October 15, in downtown Indianapolis, at Bullseye Event Center from 6-9 p.m. (EST). The evening will feature an art exhibit atmosphere complete with beautifully painted mini car hoods and bowling pins from artists across the country. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle