Axalta Completes U-POL Acquisition

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited. The acquisition of U-POL, a supplier of paint, protective coatings and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket, strengthens Axalta’s global refinish leadership position and supports its broader growth strategy.

Axalta logo“The acquisition of U-POL is another step in Axalta’s growth strategy and strengthens our global leadership position in the refinish coatings segment,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of U-POL’s team, industry expertise, and operations strengthen our capabilities and provide a strong platform for future growth. We’ll work to

