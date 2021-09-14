CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Kia to Provide Enhanced Vehicle Build Data to Insurers through LexisNexis Risk Solutions Partnership

Kia to Provide Enhanced Vehicle Build Data to Insurers through LexisNexis Risk Solutions Partnership

By Leave a Comment

Kia America has entered into an agreement to supply vehicle build data to LexisNexis Risk Solutions to help Kia owners across the U.S. potentially benefit from their cars’ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) when they shop for auto insurance. LexisNexis Vehicle Build provides data regarding ADAS features in Kia vehicles in order to help U.S. auto insurers utilize ADAS data in insurance rating and underwriting, ultimately to help potentially reduce the total cost of vehicle ownership for consumers.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions logoADAS-equipped vehicles continue to rise in popularity and have been linked to reduced accidents and driver risk. LexisNexis Vehicle Build normalizes and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey