Kia to Provide Enhanced Vehicle Build Data to Insurers through LexisNexis Risk Solutions Partnership

Kia America has entered into an agreement to supply vehicle build data to LexisNexis Risk Solutions to help Kia owners across the U.S. potentially benefit from their cars’ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) when they shop for auto insurance. LexisNexis Vehicle Build provides data regarding ADAS features in Kia vehicles in order to help U.S. auto insurers utilize ADAS data in insurance rating and underwriting, ultimately to help potentially reduce the total cost of vehicle ownership for consumers.

ADAS-equipped vehicles continue to rise in popularity and have been linked to reduced accidents and driver risk. LexisNexis Vehicle Build normalizes and