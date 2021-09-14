Fenix Parts Acquires Charlie’s Truck & Auto Parts

Fenix Parts announced today it has completed its acquisition of Charlie’s Truck & Auto Parts in Tomball, Texas. This is the fifth acquisition completed by Fenix Parts since the company was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LP in April 2018.

Charlie’s is a full-service automotive recycling facility servicing the greater Houston market. This acquisition represents Fenix Parts’ second location in Texas and is a key addition to its Southwest supply chain and distribution network.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “Fenix Parts is a Texas headquartered company and we have been working on expanding our Texas