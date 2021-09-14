CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers

In separate transactions, MSO enters New Jersey market and adds to presence in Wisconsin.

Crash Champions, LLC announced today it has acquired Robbie’s Auto, located at 238 Route 46 East in Dover, N.J., Total Auto Body, located at 1635 N Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wisc., and Racine Auto Body, located at 1100 S. Airline Road in Racine, Wisc.

Crash Champions logoWith the addition of Robbie’s Auto, Crash Champions marks its first entrance into the New Jersey market, a natural complement to the Pennsylvania presence the company gained following its acquisition of Signature Collision Centers earlier this year. The additions of Total

