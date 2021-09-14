AutoCanada Acquires Luxury Specialist Collision Repair Center in Montreal

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ), the multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it has acquired Autolux MB Collison, a luxury-brand focused collision repair center located in Montreal, Quebec.

Autolux has been in operation for over 30 years and is a certified Mercedes-Benz collision repair center. The business operates out of a facility with more than 15 production bays and is strategically located in close proximity to four of AutoCanada’s dealerships: Mercedes-Benz Rive-Sud, BMW Mini Montreal Centre, BMW Mini Laval and Planete Mazda. The acquisition represents a continuation of the Company’s strategy to develop its national collision centre network to match