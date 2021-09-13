SEMA Projects Alternative Power Vehicles to Account for 45% of U.S. Light Vehicle Sales by 2035

Despite projected growth, electric and hybrid powertrains currently represent only a small niche market for automakers and the specialty-equipment industry.
Sales of alternative power vehicles, while currently representing just 5% of all U.S. light vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45% by 2035, according to new SEMA market research.
Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, which together represent around 90% of new car registrations worldwide in 2020, plan to widen their portfolio of alternative power models and scale up their production of electric vehicles. However, three-quarters of Americans still prefer gas or diesel and have concerns about charging
