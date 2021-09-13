Group 1 Automotive Acquires Prime Automotive Group Dealerships

Transaction includes 30 dealership locations and three collision repair centers in the Northeast.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), the automotive retailer with 188 dealerships located in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil, today announced an agreement to purchase substantially all the assets, including real estate, of Prime Automotive Group, headquartered in Westwood, Mass. In 2020, the corresponding Prime dealerships generated $1.8 billion in annual revenues and retailed over 52,000 new and used vehicles.

“Group 1 has successfully operated in the Northeastern U.S. for many years. We are pleased to have this opportunity to leverage our existing cost structure and to