Empire Auto Parts Opens Distribution Center in Georgia

Empire Auto Parts, a distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts for repair shops, announced the opening of their 5th distribution center and 2nd location in Georgia. Empire now operates 23 locations in 16 contiguous states.

“It’s an exciting time for our whole team. We planned for months to get the new facility ready for distribution and we believe the local collision center community will welcome our exceptional service and quality levels. This new Atlanta distribution center, combined with our existing warehouse in Charlotte, will enhance part availability throughout the southeast,” said Randall Bollander, Corporate Sales Manager.

Collision repair shops can