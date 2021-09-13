Cassie Brown Appointed Commissioner of Insurance in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cassie Brown as the Commissioner of Insurance for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.

Cassie Brown of Austin has served as the Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation since June 2018. Previously, she served as is deputy commissioner for Regulatory Policy at the Texas Department of Insurance. In addition, she served as a policy advisor to Governor Rick Perry. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from St. Edward’s University, and attended the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs.