CAPA Certifies More Than 128 Million Parts

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced that it has certified more than 128 million aftermarket parts since 1990. Representative samples of the parts were tested and certified to CAPA’s standards by a third party, independent test laboratory.

“For over 30 years, CAPA’s priority has always been to ensure that high quality, certified aftermarket parts are an option for insurers, repairers, and ultimately consumers,” said Clark Plucinski, CAPA chairman. “Without these high quality alternatives to OEM parts, it is likely that more vehicles would be considered ‘totaled’ simply because