First Quarter 2021 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Down 4% Compared to 2020

The decline in employment improved compared to the fourth quarter but wages were down overall.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that collision repair employment continued to improve in the first quarter but remains below levels last year.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrates the dramatic impact of the pandemic on collision repair employment and the total wages paid to employees. Average weekly wages, which were up in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, declined in the first quarter compared to last year.

In March 2021, total collision