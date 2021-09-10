CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Up Over 42%

Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Up Over 42%

By Leave a Comment

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2021.

copart logoFor the quarter, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $748.6 million, $357.5 million, and $256.0 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $223.0 million, or 42.4%; an increase in gross profit of $107.1 million, or 42.7%; and an increase in net income of $90.4 million, or 54.6%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, were $1.06 compared to $0.69 last year, an increase of 53.6%.

For the year ended July

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey