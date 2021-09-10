Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Up Over 42%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2021.

For the quarter, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $748.6 million, $357.5 million, and $256.0 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $223.0 million, or 42.4%; an increase in gross profit of $107.1 million, or 42.7%; and an increase in net income of $90.4 million, or 54.6%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, were $1.06 compared to $0.69 last year, an increase of 53.6%.

For the year ended July