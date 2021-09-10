Boyd Group Acquires First Collision Repair Center in Iowa

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Ankeny, Iowa. This marks the Boyd Group’s entry into its 31st state in the U.S.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center operated as Smith’s Collision & Paint. Ankeny is a northern suburb of the state capital Des Moines and within a metropolitan area of over 700,000 people. Ankeny is one of the fastest growing cities in Iowa and has been recognized by major publications as among the top 10 towns for families and top places to live.

“We are excited to enter our 31st