Women in Auto Care Awards Over $175,000 in Scholarships and Tools in 2021

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, awarded more than $175,000 in scholarship funding and starter tool sets to 63 female students across the United States looking to have a career in the auto care industry. The group’s scholarship program began in 2004 and has grown to awarding over $100,000 for the fourth year in a row, with 2021 being the program’s most successful year to date. Since 2004, Women in Auto Care have given more than $735,000 in scholarships.
“I am thrilled that 2021 marks another record year of giving for Women in Auto Care’s
