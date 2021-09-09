CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Research Shows Crash Avoidance Technology Results in Larger Collision Claims Reduction for Young Drivers than Other Age Groups

Research Shows Crash Avoidance Technology Results in Larger Collision Claims Reduction for Young Drivers than Other Age Groups

By Leave a Comment

Crash avoidance features seem to benefit young drivers more than others according to an analysis of insurance data by the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Crash avoidance systems are associated with larger reductions in the frequency of collision and property damage liability (PDL) claims for drivers under 25 years old than those ages 25 and older, HLDI found in separate studies of Honda, Kia and Subaru vehicles.

To estimate how crash avoidance technologies affected crash rates for drivers of different ages, HLDI conducted separate studies of insurance claims for Honda, Kia and Subaru vehicles, comparing vehicles equipped with the manufacturers’ crash

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey