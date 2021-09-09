Research Shows Crash Avoidance Technology Results in Larger Collision Claims Reduction for Young Drivers than Other Age Groups

Crash avoidance features seem to benefit young drivers more than others according to an analysis of insurance data by the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Crash avoidance systems are associated with larger reductions in the frequency of collision and property damage liability (PDL) claims for drivers under 25 years old than those ages 25 and older, HLDI found in separate studies of Honda, Kia and Subaru vehicles.

To estimate how crash avoidance technologies affected crash rates for drivers of different ages, HLDI conducted separate studies of insurance claims for Honda, Kia and Subaru vehicles, comparing vehicles equipped with the manufacturers’ crash