Mitchell and Car ADAS Solutions Partner to Provide Enhanced Calibration Support

Collaboration assists collision repairers with set up and operation of calibration centers for vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Mitchell and Car ADAS Solutions, an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology and services company, have joined forces to offer enhanced support for dynamic and static ADAS calibrations. Mitchell’s MD-500 scan tool and MD-TS21 target system combined with Car ADAS Solutions’ onsite evaluation, training, implementation, and support services can help North American collision repair facilities reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by opening their own ADAS calibration centers.

With at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new automobile,