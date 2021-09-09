Ford Motor Company and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Partner to Provide Connected Vehicle Data to Auto Insurers

LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Ford Motor Company today announced they have entered into a strategic agreement so that Ford connected vehicle data can be available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis Telematics Exchange. Ford and Lincoln customers with an eligible 2020 model year or newer vehicle can opt in to participate in usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, which has the potential to save customers money through more personalized insurance offerings.

“We’re excited about this agreement with Ford,” said Adam Hudson, vice president and general manager, U.S. Connected Car, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “As a trusted steward of data for more than