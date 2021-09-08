Subaru Canada Selects Certified Collision Care to Administer OEM Collision Repair Certification Program

Subaru Canada, Inc. has selected Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, as their exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage the new Subaru Certified Collision Centre Program when it launches in this month. The program will identify, certify, and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice, to Subaru drivers across Canada.

All existing Certified Collision Care Providers will have the opportunity to add these exclusive credentials to their business, provided they are sponsored by their Subaru dealer and can meet the Subaru certification requirements. There is no additional enrollment fee for Certified