NJM Insurance Group Expands in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Announces launch in Maryland and Delaware.

NJM Insurance Group today announced it now offers its full complement of personal and business insurance in Maryland and full line of business insurance in Delaware.

“We are pleased to bring NJM’s insurance products and nationally recognized customer satisfaction to Maryland and Delaware consumers,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO. “The expansion furthers NJM’s strategic vision to become a true regional insurance provider.”

Maryland residents can now apply for NJM’s auto, homeowners, condo, and personal umbrella insurance policies. Workers’ compensation, commercial auto, commercial general liability, businessowners policy, and commercial excess and umbrella insurance