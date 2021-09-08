Jill Meeuwsen to Present During September 9 Guild 21 Webinar on Team Optimization

VeriFacts Automotive, LLC announced that the next Guild 21 Webinar will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The presentation, Optimizing Your Best Asset – Your Team, will be 60-minutes long and feature Jill Meeuwsen, CEO of Synergy-Peak Performance Thru People, a consulting firm specializing in helping companies drive growth and profitability as well as create powerful cultures by harnessing the power of people.

“Companies today face a multitude of challenges with ever-changing requirements to do more with less, get and stay in front of the competition and build the bottom-line,” said Meeuwsen. “Managers and leaders