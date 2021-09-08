I-CAR Publishes Best Practice for High-Voltage Disconnecting Procedure

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the official release of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Best Practice guide for a High-Voltage Disconnecting Procedure.

Information on the procedure, including links to downloadable documents are available online.

The document is designed to complement OEM repair procedures, providing guidance for technicians in this extremely important area of EV repair, explained Jeff Peevy, I-CAR Vice President, Technical Products, Programs & Services.

“As EV repairs are becoming more commonplace, with more than 100 makes and models either in production or in various stages of development, I-CAR used OEM repair procedures to create a