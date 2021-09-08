Adrienne Harris Named Superintendent of New York State Department of Financial Services

Former economic advisor to President Obama to become New York’s top financial and insurance regulator.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Adrienne Harris has been nominated to lead the New York State Department of Financial Services as its next Superintendent. Formerly a top economic advisor to President Obama, Ms. Harris will become the state’s top financial regulator tasked with overseeing the banking and insurance industries and their compliance with state laws as New York works to rebuild its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, if confirmed by the Senate.

“As I’ve said from the moment I