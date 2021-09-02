Tractable Announces New AI-enabled Vehicle Inspection Solution

Tractable announced the launch of AI Inspection, a new solution that accurately assesses the external condition of a vehicle’s body within minutes

AI Inspection allows anyone with a smartphone to quickly and easily assess a vehicle through a mobile-friendly web-based app, in the time it takes to simply walk once around the car, regardless of condition. The app gives instant access to Tractable’s artificial intelligence platform, which has been trained on hundreds of millions of images to understand auto damage like a human assessor, and is trusted by over 20 of the world’s leading insurers and automotive companies to accelerate