PPG To Launch End-to-End Digital Solution for Global Refinish Industry

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will begin a phased launch of PPG LINQ – its new end-to-end digital solution for global automotive refinish customers.

PPG used its broad, cross-industry expertise as a global leader in automotive coatings and digital color matching technologies to develop the industry leading connectivity platform, which is designed to improve all aspects of the customer experience, partner relationships and internal body shop operations.

The first set of PPG LINQ technologies and services will start to become available beginning in early 2022 as part of a multi-year rollout. The PPG MOONWALK system, which is the