Subaru Issues Do Not Drive Notice and Recall on Over 800 MY21 Impreza Vehicles Over Control Arm Weld Failure

Subaru of America has issued a do not drive notice and recall on select Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles. This notice and recall involves 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.

NHTSA logoA lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail on affected vehicles. If this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.

To determine if a vehicle is under recall, visit the NHTSA recall website and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number.

