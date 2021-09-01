Subaru Issues Do Not Drive Notice and Recall on Over 800 MY21 Impreza Vehicles Over Control Arm Weld Failure

Subaru of America has issued a do not drive notice and recall on select Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles. This notice and recall involves 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.
A lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail on affected vehicles. If this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.
To determine if a vehicle is under recall, visit the NHTSA recall website and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number.
