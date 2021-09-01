NOVUS Glass Adds Location in St-Hyacinthe, Quebec

NOVUS Glass reinforced its presence in Canada with the opening of a new location in Quebec’s St-Hyacinthe region.

NOVUS Glass St-Hyacinthe is another milestone in the aftermarket legacy of entrepreneur Real Arcand, who has been associated with Fix Network since 2011 and successfully operates six major Fix Auto facilities – all in Quebec. The locations include St-Hubert East, Chambly, Longueuil East, Brossard, Varennes and St-Hyacinthe.

With the addition of NOVUS Glass into his service offering, Real can now offer complete automotive aftermarket services under one roof, instead of outsourcing glass repair and replacement requirements to other shops. According to Real,