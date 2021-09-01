Nationwide Invests in ADAS Validation Platform Provider Foretellix

Nationwide, the insurance and financial services company is making a venture capital investment in Foretellix, a platform provider automating the testing, verification, and validation for automated driving systems, both ADAS and AV, and ensuring safety. The investment is part of the Israel-based company’s Series B funding round and comes from Nationwide’s $350 million venture capital fund.

“Consumers and business fleet drivers must be confident that every time they get in or see an automated vehicle, regardless of the level of autonomy or safety assist features, they are going to arrive safely at their destination and be protected,” said Pete Frey,