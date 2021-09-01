3M Workers in South Dakota Made 1 Billion N95s During Pandemic

Reached milestone in 20 months since pandemic began.

When 3M Aberdeen, S.D., got the call to ramp-up production of N95 respirators in January 2020 to help respond to the pandemic, the scale of the work ahead was massive. But by adding hundreds of people and expanding the plant and production lines, Aberdeen helped bring monthly production of N95 respirators in the U.S. to 95 million per month.

Plant workers just produced their 1 billionth respirator since the beginning of the pandemic – a feat that would have otherwise taken about four years. They hit that milestone with help from 3Mers