Thomas Deacon Named National Sales Director, Brian Evces Named National Director of Strategic Accounts at AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics announce the addition of two industry veterans to its leadership team with the appointment of Thomas Deacon as National Sales Director and Brian Evces as National Director of Strategic Accounts.

Deacon is a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in Business Administration-Finance and spent 29 years as owner/operator at his family-owned dealership Deacon’s Chrysler-Jeep and Deacon’s Collision Center in Mayfield Village, OH. Deacon has worked with large MSO groups as National Corporate Account Manager with remote diagnostics providers, as well as Regional Manager with global refinish companies which brings a well-rounded skill set to