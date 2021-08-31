Spanesi Announces it Withdraws from the 2021 SEMA Show, SATA/Dan-Am Report Smaller Booth Due to COVID Uncertainty

Spanesi SpA and Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced they have decided to remove the Spanesi exhibit from the 2021 SEMA Show. SEMA, the automotive industry’s premier event, is scheduled from November 2-5, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Spanesi’s customers, distributors, business partners, and staff, we have made the difficult decision not to participate in the 2021 SEMA Show,” stated Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas. “Given the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Clark County Nevada, the State of Nevada indoor facemask mandate [issued on July 30, 2021], the