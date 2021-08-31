IAA Announces 2 New Branches and Branch Expansion on East Coast

East Coast capacity increasing to support catastrophe-prone areas.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced it broke ground on two new state-of-the-art branches in Maryland and New York, as well as an expansion in the Long Island, NY area. IAA Elkton (MD) will become the fifth branch in Maryland. IAA Monticello (NY) will support the Hudson Valley market as IAA’s seventh branch in the state. Additionally, the Long Island expansion will strategically enhance IAA’s ability to serve the needs of the catastrophe-prone East Coast.

“As we approach peak CAT season, the timely expansion in the Long Island area will help us serve