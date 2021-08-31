Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Elitek for Collision Repair Diagnostic Solutions

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced a partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ Corporation company, to better serve the diagnostic needs of its more than 575 independent collision repair affiliates in 39 states.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LKQ with the addition of Elitek,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is yet another illustration of our unwavering commitment to OE Certified, proper repairs and empowering our independent affiliates with the best tools and solutions to deliver their industry-best service on behalf of the customer. As CCG continues to grow, we do so on the shoulders