CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Elitek for Collision Repair Diagnostic Solutions

Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Elitek for Collision Repair Diagnostic Solutions

By Leave a Comment

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced a partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ Corporation company, to better serve the diagnostic needs of its more than 575 independent collision repair affiliates in 39 states.

Certified Collision Group logo“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LKQ with the addition of Elitek,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is yet another illustration of our unwavering commitment to OE Certified, proper repairs and empowering our independent affiliates with the best tools and solutions to deliver their industry-best service on behalf of the customer.  As CCG continues to grow, we do so on the shoulders

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey