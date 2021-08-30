ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Los Angeles

ProColor Collision announced the newest collision repair shop location to join its network in the United States, opening in a bustling Los Angeles neighborhood. Formerly known as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop, ProColor Collision Los Angeles – Downtown West is located in Koreatown and reflects owner-operator Mark Kim’s ambition to offer the most advanced collision repair services to motorists in the heart of Los Angeles. According to Kim, customers always take priority – a personal statement that has helped to earn him a clientele of over 12,000 loyal customers.
