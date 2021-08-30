CollisionWeek

Opus IVS Surpasses 1 Million Collision Repair Scans

By

2 million scans projected for 2022.

Opus IVS announced that it had surpassed 1 million collision scans delivered through the new ScanSafe and DriveSafe family of products, ahead of forecast.

Opus IVS logoOpus IVS has achieved its success in the collision repair market by combining a comprehensive OEM scanning solution and its aftermarket QuickScan feature, and by integrating it with CCC ONE estimating software. The result is a single tool, integrated into a shop’s workflow with scanning and reporting to help repairers deal with increasingly complex repairs, especially from ADAS-equipped vehicles. Its all-in-one tool is continuously improved by an in-house team of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

