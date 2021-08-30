Free ADAS/DTC Seminar Highlights Northeast Trade Show Education Slate

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced its flagship NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show scheduled for September 10 -12 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. will feature a free seminar by Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Jake Rodenroth to present “It’s Not Just About DTCs: Overview of Calibrations” on Friday, September 10 at 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Secaucus Meadowlands, located just steps from the MEC.

Anderson and Rodenroth will explain why one can’t rely on DTCs and how/why LIVE data must be viewed. Attendees will gain firsthand insights in