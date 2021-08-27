CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NICB Meets with Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner to Develop Proactive Fraud Solutions

NICB Meets with Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner to Develop Proactive Fraud Solutions

By Leave a Comment

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, met with Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King to discuss emerging fraud trends and develop proactive solutions to address crimes impacting Georgia policyholders.

NICB logoIn the meeting, NICB President and CEO David Glawe and Commissioner King reaffirmed their organizations’ joint mission to disrupt and prevent criminal fraud rings. The group also discussed strategies to identify vulnerabilities and leverage collective resources to positively impact the insurance environment in Georgia.

“NICB has pledged its full support and intelligence capabilities to Commissioner King

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey