CARSTAR Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Charlotte

New store is first in city that is home to Driven Brands headquarters.

CARSTAR celebrated the opening of the newest independently owned collision repair facility to join its network in Charlotte, N.C., the hometown of Driven Brands. CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision Charlotte is the first CARSTAR facility in the city.

“We are extremely proud to open our first CARSTAR location in Driven Brands’ backyard, bringing expert collision repair and superior customer service to Charlotte-area drivers,” said Sabrina Thring, chief operating officer for collision, Driven Brands. “We have been on an accelerated growth trajectory for the past 24 months with nearly