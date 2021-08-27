I-CAR Announces Plans for Chicago Technical Center

CollisionWeek

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced plans to develop a second technical center in the Chicago area to expand its technical expertise, capacity and capabilities, providing new infrastructures to support the ongoing creation and delivery of relevant and best-in-class education for the collision repair inter-industry amid an era of extraordinary vehicle technology change.

I-CARThe new center will serve as a catalyst for advanced research and development, uniquely reflecting the ongoing and emerging technology complexities associated with Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Vehicles (HV), Advanced Driver Assisted Systems (ADAS) and beyond.  The new site will expand upon and complement

