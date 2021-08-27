CollisionWeek

August Gas Demand and Interstate Traffic Not Showing Dramatic Impact from Coronavirus Resurgence

Four-week moving average less than 3% below 2019 levels. Interstate passenger traffic at similar levels.

The recovery in gasoline consumption and traffic volume continues to hold at high levels in August even with the headwinds from the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer. Gasoline demand had been at all-time record levels leading into the July 4 holiday in the U.S.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending August 20 was up 2.6% versus the previous week after a 0.4% decline the previous week ended August 13. Gasoline

