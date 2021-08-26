U.S. New Vehicles Sales Projected to Decline in August Due to Inventory Constraints

Light vehicle sales projected down substantially from both 2020 and 2019.

New-vehicle retail sales for the month of August are expected to decline from August 2020 and decline from August 2019, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 987,100 units, a 14.3% decrease compared with August 2020, and a 21.6% decrease compared with August 2019 when adjusted for selling days. August 2021 has one fewer selling day than August 2020 and three fewer selling days than August 2019. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting