NYCM Insurance Selects Snapsheet Payments Software

Snapsheet announced that NYCM Insurance, a personal lines insurance carrier serving customers in New York State, is tapping Snapsheet Payments software to enable digital payments for customers alongside its existing check option. In addition to digitizing payments, Snapsheet will also facilitate faster communication methods during the payments process, power automated workflows, and offer increased transparency into payment statuses. Further, Snapsheet is providing NYCM Insurance with access to a vendor network, enabling the carrier to electronically pay vendors, including third-party administrators, law firms, property contractors, and others.

