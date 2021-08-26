CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Missouri

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Springfield, Mo.

Boyd GroupThis new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center operated as St. Louis Street Auto Body, serving the community since 1965. Located in southwestern Missouri, Springfield is the county seat of Greene County, the third largest city in Missouri and center of a metropolitan area of over 450,000 people. Springfield is home to three universities, Missouri State University, Drury University and Evangel University.

“We welcome this customer-focused team and share its commitment to delivering high-quality repairs,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The

