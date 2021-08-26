ASE Summer Registration Window Ends September 30

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) encourages those planning to register for ASE certification tests to do so as soon as possible so they can be sure to secure a seat at their preferred test center before the summer registration period ends on September 30.

Registration is available online through ASE’s web portal where more than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision repair, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate