AAPEX to Require Vaccination or Negative PCR Test to Attend November Show

SEMA will announce safety measures in next few weeks.

The AAPEX and the SEMA Shows have released information regarding health and safety measures for their respective events in Las Vegas, Nev. in early November.

The co-owners of AAPEX – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test administered prior to arrival in order to attend the 2021 event that takes place November 2-4, at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum.

The co-owners also are evaluating the potential for onsite testing for those unable