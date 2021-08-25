Service King Alamo Ranch Collision Repair Facility will be LEED Certified Facility

Service King Collision will introduce a sustainable, energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry in San Antonio when it opens a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified facility in San Antonio, Texas in early January 2022.

The LEED certification is recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Located at 7507 W. Loop 1604 N. in Alamo Ranch, Service King’s new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which recognizes its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention